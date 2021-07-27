California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 31,695 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

