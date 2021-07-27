California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

