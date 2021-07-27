California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

QDEL stock opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.35. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

