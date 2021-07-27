Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

