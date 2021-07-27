Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.91 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.44.

CDNS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,972. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

