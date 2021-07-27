Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

