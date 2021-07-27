Bytom Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $86.38 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00350430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,693,936,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,651,307 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

