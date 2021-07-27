BUZZCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $758,878.82 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $758,878.82 and $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

