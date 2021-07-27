Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

