Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.