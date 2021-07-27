Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,376 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the average daily volume of 390 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 98,430 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

