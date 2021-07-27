Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

BLDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 1,193,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,629. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.