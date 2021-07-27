Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

BLDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 1,193,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,629. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

