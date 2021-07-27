Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,324. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

