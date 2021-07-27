Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

