Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

