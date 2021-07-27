Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.