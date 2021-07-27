Brokerages Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) PT at $17.05

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SHSP remained flat at $$16.82 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

