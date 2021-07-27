Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $97.94

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,904. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

