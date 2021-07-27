Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$29.55 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

