Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $10.25

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 176.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 254,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 507,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

