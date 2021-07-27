Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $41.38

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL opened at $36.65 on Friday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.