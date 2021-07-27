Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,453. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.29, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.