Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,453. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.29, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

