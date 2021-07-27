Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.48. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. 1,481,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.