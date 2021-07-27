Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

