Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.87 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 73.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.