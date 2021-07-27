Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post sales of $344.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

