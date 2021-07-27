Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,635,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

