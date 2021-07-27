Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.37). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $24,292,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

