Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,369,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -249.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $211.15.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.