Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Steven Madden reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 858,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,505. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 181.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

