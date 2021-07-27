Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 157.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 22,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.