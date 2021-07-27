Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

