Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. iRobot posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

iRobot stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 376,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,357. iRobot has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 91.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.