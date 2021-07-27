Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

