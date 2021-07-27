Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

