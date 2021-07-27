Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRMK. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

