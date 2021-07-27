Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

