Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given a $26.72 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.