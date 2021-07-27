British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 509.80 ($6.66). British Land shares last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 1,253,007 shares trading hands.

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

Get British Land alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283.

British Land Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.