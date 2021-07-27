Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 282,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 435,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.