Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAT opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,995.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

