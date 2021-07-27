BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

