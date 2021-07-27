Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

