Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 3,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,340,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

