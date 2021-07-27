Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,635 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $207.19 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.28.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

