Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,219 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $620.80 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

