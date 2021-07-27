Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth about $446,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 85.8% during the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 175,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

BSGM stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

