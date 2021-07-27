Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $255.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.