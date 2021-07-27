Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 25,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £9,750 ($12,738.44).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Trevor Brown sold 275,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £115,500 ($150,901.49).

On Monday, June 28th, Trevor Brown sold 847,500 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total value of £364,425 ($476,123.60).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trevor Brown sold 475,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £242,250 ($316,501.18).

BRH stock opened at GBX 40.40 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £15.49 million and a PE ratio of 1.12. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.78.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.