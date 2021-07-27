Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.08. 1,678,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

